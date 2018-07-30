Sonic Mania Adventures Goes Behind-the-Scenes In New Video

Although the Sonic Mania Adventures animated series has come to a close, the fun isn’t over yet for fans of the little speedster.

The animation team over at Neko Productions have posted a new video that takes a close look at the style that was put into the series, as well as breaking down how they managed to put it all together. The video, which runs about 5:00, can be seen above.

In it, we see an intro to the series, along with bits and pieces of artists drawing the characters and putting the animation together. Director Tyson Hesse was asked by Sega to put together the series after the stylish introduction that was put together for last year’s release of Sonic Mania. He then began scripting the short episode series, which features a number of favorite characters.

There are “many parties” and “many people that are passionate about bringing Sonic back to 2D animation after such a long time,” but after putting together the concepts, Hesse and his team were able to create something magical across the many episodes. It’s really a fantastic process, which then moves into storyboard phase so that the characters feel “authentic” to their video game counterparts. After all, in this series, authenticity is everything.

We then hear from other members of Neko Productions, with a team of 15-18 people working to bring the series together. Eventually, they were able to create something smoothly animated. This really breaks down how it comes together frame-by-frame, so artists, you might want to take note. You could learn a thing or two here.

Once everything is “cleaned up” and the animations start coming together, the colorists are brought in to bring Sonic’s world to life. The end result,a s you can see in the link above, is really spectacular.

Of course, it helps to have a wondrous series based on a great game like Sonic Mania Plus, which came out earlier this month. As you can see in our review, it’s a fantastic effort that everyone should own, period. You can get it now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can also watch the full series below!