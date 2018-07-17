Sonic Mania Adventures Finale Episode Now Available for Free

Over the past few months, Sega has done a bang-up job promoting Sonic Mania Plus with a series of animated Adventures to tell the story of the speedy hedgehog and his old and new friends alike. But all good things must come to an end as the fifth and final episode is now available for viewing.

The episode, titled Metal Mayhem, can be viewed above. In it, the fate of the Chaos Emeralds is revealed as the decisive battle between Sonic and his evil robotic counterpart, Metal Sonic, takes place. Sonic and Tails must team up with Sonic Mania Plus‘ newest heroes, Mighty and Ray, in order to stop this robotic nemesis once and for all, restoring peace to Angel Island. Oh, and watch out for a surprise guest!

The series, which is written and directed by Tyson Hesse, has done remarkably well, garnering over 15 million views globally on YouTube since its premiere. If you missed out on any of the episodes, you can catch up on them here in one full shot!

We’ll be reviewing Sonic Mania Plus a little later today. But for the time being, here’s all the features you can expect from the game. Not to mention that it’s only $30!

Sonic Mania Plus is the definitive retail enhanced version of the original Sonic Mania digital release, presented in pristine collectable packaging. Building off its momentum and critical acclaim as one of the best platform games of 2017, the nostalgic pixel-perfect visuals and fresh gameplay will deliver a classic experience to gamers across the world! See why Sonic Mania was declared as the “Best Sonic game ever!” by Gamespot, and a blazing example of why Sonic the Hedgehog continues to break barriers over the course of 25+ years as one of gaming’s most iconic characters of all time!

A true, classic Sonic experience: Gorgeous pixel graphics featuring a variety of new Zones with iconic favorites from Sonic 1, 2, 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic The Hedgehog CD

Definitive version: Pristine, high quality HD version to enjoy Sonic and his friends as they face off against Dr Eggman and his new robo-henchmen the Hard Boiled Heavies!

New characters join the fun with Sonic

All-new Encore mode

New and improved features including Competition mode

Sonic Mania Plus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Already own the original version? Upgrade to the Plus version for just $5! And make sure to check out the physical edition with reversible Sega Genesis cover art and a collectible artbook, too.