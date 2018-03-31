Sonic Mania Adventures Part One Released by Sega

A lot of fans of the epic Sonic franchise look back on the Mania series with nothing but fondness. It’s seen a lot of success through the years so it wasn’t all that shocking to hear that there would be an animated short series on the way based on Sonic Mania Adventures.

The first part, seen above, has just been released by Sega and is free for all fans to enjoy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic has just arrived back after the events of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, but something is already amiss. What are the huge holes being dug in the ground? And why is Eggman already capturing more animals? The story begins here, with the first of five parts in: “Sonic Returns”! Exclusive Sonic Mania Adventures merch is available now at shop.sega.com , and we’ll be making new merch for each part as it goes live! The SEGA Shop is only available in the Americas, AUS, and NZ. Finally, a HUGE THANK YOU to the many people and teams who have been working hard on Sonic Mania Adventures since last year. This is just the beginning, but a great many people have poured their hearts and souls into this animation, and we hope everyone watching it will enjoy it as much as we do.

The new animated series is set to be five episodes long and will have the same folks that worked on Sonic Mania’s opening cinematic behind the scenes. The original Sonic Mania composer is also attached to this mini-project, so fans will once again get to hear that familiar sound that Tee Lopez is known for.

Each episode will sync up to create a larger narrative and it will see the return of more than a few familiar faces. We’ll obviously our buddy Sonic once more, given the franchise, but we’ll also see Miles ‘Tails’ Prower and Knuckles the Echidna once more as well. The kicker? SEGA said during their GDC panel earlier this month that there won’t be any dialogue in the first three episodes. Other than that, the details are scarce at this time.

The Sonic Mania Adventures series will be free on YouTube with the first episode available now. Following its grand debut, each episode will be spaced out to hit an every month mark with the finale airing sometime in August. Makes sense when you think about when Sonic Mania Plus is set to launch, but man – it’s hard to be patient sometimes!