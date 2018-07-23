Sonic Mania Plus Cheat Codes Revealed

We reviewed Sonic Mania Plus last week and found it to be a vast improvement on an already splendid game, adding new modes and characters into the mix and creating one of the best retro treats this generation. Well, if you own a copy (or you upgraded your original Sonic Mania with the Encore DLC pack), good news. There are now some “cheat” codes you can use to enhance your experience!

Cheat codes have been a longtime staple with Sonic games, like the infamous level select code from the original Sonic the Hedgehog or being able to unlock a number of features in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with creator Yuji Naka’s birthday. So it makes sense that Plus have them too, right?

Now, there is a catch when it comes to using these codes. You can’t save your game. You basically have to go into Mania mode and select “No Save,” and then after doing that, hold down the Y button (or X or triangle, depending on which version you have) and click “No Save”. From there, you can go into the sound test and put in the following codes to get the different effects in the game.

Again, you can’t save your progress so once you reset the system or turn off the game, you’ll need to repeat the steps above. Here are the codes:

3 3 3 1 9 7 9 0 8 1 1 – Changes all animals into Squirrels.

4 1 2 6 – All Emeralds

1 9 9 2 1 1 2 4 – Infinite Continues

2 0 1 8 0 6 2 3 – Force Encore Mode

1 9 8 9 0 5 0 1 – Unknown

2 0 1 7 0 8 1 5 – Super Sonic Flight in normal levels (Don’t need to be Super to trigger it).

9 0 0 1 – Max Control For Sonic (Dropdash, Super Peel Out, Insta-Shield)

0 0 0 0 6 2 1 4 – Disable Super Music

While it’s not the most robust list of codes out there, it is great to open up Sonic’s gameplay techniques including his Drop Dash technique. Plus, infinite continues can be great to have during some of the more difficult portions of the game. (It never hurts to have Super Sonic on hand as well, right?)

We’ll let you know what other codes become available over the next few weeks. But have fun with these for the time being and let us know what your favorites are!

Sonic Mania Plus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you already own the original Sonic Mania, simply purchase the Encore DLC for $5 to upgrade your game!