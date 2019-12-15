Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Director Offers The Rock a Cameo

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie released a new promo video this weekend with small amount of new footage. This might not seem particularly notable, but said new footage includes a line where the eponymous hedgehog happens to ask (seemingly to himself as a joke) whether Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is president. As it turns out, The Rock is seemingly a big fan of the franchise, and now things have taken a step further as it certainly sounds like the movie’s director, Jeff Fowler, has offered him the opportunity to cameo in the film.

“Still time for a [Sonic movie] cameo [The Rock]!!” Fowler tweeted in response to The Rock voicing his opinion on the name-drop in the new promo video. While that may not directly include the words, “please come do a cameo,” it’s certainly implied if not explicitly stated. Basically, Fowler seems down with a cameo, and thus the ball is in The Rock’s court now.

As you’ve likely read about today, there’s a new scene in the new promo trailer that appears to be in the immediate aftermath of the giant power surge that puts Sonic on the radar of people in power. “Where am I?” Sonic asks. “What year is it? Is The Rock president?” He then zooms away. The video goes on to show previously seen tidbits of Dr. Robotnik’s robots fighting the eponymous hedgehog. And, as it turns out, The Rock seemingly loves it. You can check it out below:

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this…

life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. 🤯 https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.