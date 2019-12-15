New Sonic the Hedgehog Promo Includes New Footage, References The Rock

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie might have skipped its teased appearance at The Game Awards this past week, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still making promotional moves in the lead up to the film’s release early next year. In fact, a new, albeit brief, promo went up last night that includes some new footage. While that alone would be noteworthy enough, said footage includes a particularly goofy reference to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well.

In the new promo trailer, a new scene is shown that appears to be in the immediate aftermath of the giant power surge that puts Sonic on the radar of people in power. “Where am I?” Sonic asks. “What year is it? Is The Rock president?” He then zooms away. The video goes on to show previously seen tidbits of Dr. Robotnik’s robots fighting the eponymous hedgehog. You can check it out below:

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.