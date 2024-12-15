Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Details Leaked Online

At The Game Awards on Thursday, Sega pulled back the curtain on Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, a new game featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his supporting cast. Unfortunately, the company offered very little in the way of actual information during the broadcast, with a short cinematic teaser focused on Shadow hopping in a race car. Fans are going to have to wait for more information, but new details have been leaked by Sonic Stadium on X/Twitter. Apparently, metadata found on the Sega Asia website indicates that players will “race across land, sea, air, space, and time” and even “drift across dimensions.”

Readers are going to want to take this with a grain of salt until we get something official announced by Sega. However, following the announcement at The Game Awards, we speculated that the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds title might have something to do with content based on the Sonic movies. “CrossWorlds” sounds like the kind of thing Sega would name a game that had characters and locations from both the Sonic games and the movies. Coupled with this metadata leak, it seems entirely plausible that we could see tracks based on Green Hills, Montana, or playable racers like Movie Sonic and Tom Wachowski.

shadow in his car in sonic racing: crossworlds

The metadata description is also interesting in that it would seem to indicate a return to the style of gameplay seen in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. That game featured vehicles that could transform into boats and planes, adding more variety than the average kart racing game. Unfortunately, that mechanic was dropped for Team Sonic Racing, but it sounds like it could make a comeback for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed was very well-received upon its release back in 2012, so it would be nice to see Sega go back to something that was a hit with the community.

At this time, we have no idea when to expect a release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorld. The teaser trailer did not offer any kind of a window, or even a year when the game might be released! It’s also worth noting that there isn’t even a store page on the game’s various platforms, such as Steam or the Nintendo Switch eShop. Since Sonic x Shadow Generations just came out in October, it seems entirely possible we could be waiting until sometime in late 2025. Sega seems to like releasing Sonic games in that holiday release window, which is exactly what we’ve seen with Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic Frontiers, and Sonic Superstars over the last three years. For now, fans are just going to have to wait patiently until Sega is ready to reveal more information about the game!

