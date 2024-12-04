McDonald’s x Sonic the Hedgehog Video Reveals New Look at Sonic 3 Toys

A promotion based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming to Happy Meals at McDonald’s. Images of the toys first leaked online last month, and now we have a commercial that was posted by McDonald’s Columbia. The official video has since been made private, but not before several Sonic fans shared it across the internet. The commercial features Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Shadow delivering Happy Meals to hungry kids, before cutting to an image of the toys themselves. In total, the promotion will feature 12 toys based on 4 characters, with slightly different expressions and poses.

The McDonald’s commercial can be found in the video below, but readers should note that these toys do contain something of a spoiler for the movie. If you plan on going into Sonic the Hedgehog 3 knowing as little as possible, you might want to steer clear!

As seen at the end of the video, the toys in this Happy Meal promotion are based on Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow. However, there are also two figures each of Super Sonic, and Super Shadow. The inclusion of Super Sonic and Super Shadow toys would seem to imply that those characters will use the power of the Chaos Emeralds at the end of the movie, just as they did at the end of Sonic Adventure 2. We’ve known for some time now that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be heavily based on the Dreamcast game, but it now seems like even the film’s conclusion will be similar.

At this time, we do not know for a fact that U.S. McDonald’s locations will be getting this promotion. The fast food chain started offering toys based on Pet Simulator last week, following the Mario Kart promotion that began at the end of October. In the midst of all of this, there’s also a Pokemon TCG promotion that’s been made available in other countries. Those cards have a theme based on the Year of the Dragon, which is about to come to an end, so it’s possible McDonald’s could prioritize those over Sonic.

Given the fact that toys based on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were released in the U.S. in 2022, it’s hard to imagine these toys won’t be released here. Box office predictions for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are very strong, and it seems like McDonald’s wouldn’t want to skip over one of 2024’s last big movies. That said, it’s possible we won’t see them until after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuts in theaters on December 20th. That would be somewhat unusual, but it might make sense if Paramount and Sega are concerned about those previously mentioned spoilers. For now, fans are just going to have to wait and see, but we should have answers soon!

