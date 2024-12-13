New Sonic the Hedgehog Racing Game Announced

At The Game Awards tonight, a new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was officially revealed by Sega. The game in question is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which was revealed through a short cinematic teaser. Interestingly enough, Sega’s blue blur was not actually featured in the trailer. Instead, Shadow was put front and center, as he climbs into a car and speeds out of the garage, leaving a trail of flames behind him. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be coming to just about every platform imaginable, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Sega has only noted that the game will be “coming soon,” and no release date has been provided at this time. As of this writing, the game does not have a preorder page on any of its platforms, so there’s very little to go on. Hopefully the publisher won’t keep us waiting too long on additional information! In the meantime, readers can find the trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds below.

Sonic the Hedgehog and his supporting cast have appeared in a number of racing games over the years. However, it’s been more than five years since the release of Team Sonic Racing, so the character has been overdue for a new racing adventure. At this time, it’s hard to say what the hook will be, but the CrossWorlds title could offer some kind of hint. Previous Sonic racing games have brought in characters from outside Sega franchises, including Skies of Arcadia and Super Monkey Ball. Team Sonic Racing instead focused solely on Sonic characters, so it’s possible that could change for this installment.

Of course, the CrossWorlds name could also hint at characters from the Sonic movie franchise. Could the Sonic video game characters find themselves racing in areas inspired by the films? Or racing against their movie counterparts? Given the fact that Sonic x Shadow Generations received DLC based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it doesn’t seem implausible!

