New Sonic Racing Game Teased With Short Trailer

Sega has just teased a brand new Sonic Racing game but, at the moment, we have no idea what it is going to be or what it will be called. We know for a fact that it will be a racing game, though! How can we be so sure? Just check out the teaser for yourself:

[ TOP SECRET ] pic.twitter.com/OVQ6n77Rh4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 16, 2018

Right?! Look, no one knows more than we do just how frustrating that teaser was — they didn’t actually show anything! — but at least we know that the rumors were true, and that we are in fact getting a new Sonic racing game. If you guys are behind on those rumors, you may want to sit down, because it’s not all good news.

Now keep in mind that we don’t actually have any solid information on the new Sonic racing game, but apparently to some bloke named “Larry,” whose IP was traced back to a Sonic Forces leak which panned out, the latest racing game won’t be the all-star romp that was Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed. In fact, he said that the new game might only focus on Sonic characters (as opposed to Sega characters generally). Here’s what he said:

“It’s me again. I’ve been debating on mentioning this for awhile now, but since it appears to be let out of the bag, why not. A new Sonic Kart Racer is in development. Last I heard, it was slated for the first quarter of 2018, but it’s looking to most likely be a holiday release. However, if my emphasis on Sonic wasn’t clear enough – no Sega characters will be joining the fun this time around.”

Needless to say, we were a little bummed out to hear that. The first part of “Larry’s” leak has now been confirmed, but what about the roster? Are we going to be playing exclusively Sonic characters, or will Sega’s glorious roster of properties be opened to us once again? We’ll have to wait to find out! As soon as we get more information, we’ll let you all know straight away!