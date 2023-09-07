Sonic Superstars Reveals New Music Track

When Sonic Superstars arrives next month, it will offer gameplay inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog's Sega Genesis era. Unlike other "retro" Sonic games, this one will feature completely new locations to explore, including Pinball Carnival Zone. Today, Sega released a track players can expect from Pinball Carnival Zone – Act 1. Composed by Rintaro Soma, the track feels like it would fit in quite well with Sonic's best games, and reception to the track seems to be overwhelmingly positive on social media. Hopefully Sega will have more tracks to unveil over the coming weeks!

The new track for Pinball Carnival Zone – Act 1 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Who's ready for some festive fun at the carnival? Take a beat and unwind to the jubilant sounds of the Pinball Carnival Zone in Sonic Superstars. pic.twitter.com/LBn3Gdxpur — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 7, 2023

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Set to release on October 17th, Sonic Superstars will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Co-developed by Arzest and Sonic Team, the game represents the next major shift for the 2D Sonic series. For the first time ever, a Sonic game will offer co-op for up to four players, with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy all being playable from the start. Players will also be able to use different skins for the characters, including one based on Sonic's original "rabbit" design, which was created prior to the decision to make him a hedgehog. That skin will be an exclusive to those that purchase the game's digital deluxe edition.

Sonic's Co-Creator Returns

(Photo: Sega)

Sonic Superstars marks the return of co-creator Naoto Ohshima. Ohshima is responsible for Sonic's original design, and also contributed to some of the character's most popular games, such as Sonic CD. Sonic Superstars marks the first new 2D Sonic game since 2017's Sonic Mania. Sonic Mania similarly offered a throwback to the Sega Genesis era, with the key difference being that Sonic Mania featured pixel art graphics. Many fans assumed that Sega would go with that approach again, but Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuki recently stated his belief that pixel graphics will not be "viable" for future games.

Mixing Sonic's Past and Present



While Sonic Superstars keeps a lot of the elements that made the Genesis era popular, Sega seems to be adding a lot of new elements, as well. The game will feature a trio of antagonists: Dr. Eggman, Fang, and newcomer Trip. Based on a sungazer lizard, Trip is meant to be quite a bit different from previous villains. The game is also making a major change to the Chaos Emeralds. In this game, each one will bestow a certain power on the user. However, players can choose to avoid using the Chaos Emerald Powers if they'd prefer to have a more "classic" experience similar to the early games.

