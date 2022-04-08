Sonic the Hedgehog 2: BossLogic Reveals Awesome New Poster

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is just about a week away from release, but some have gotten to see the movie a little early. BossLogic took to Twitter to share his opinion on the Paramount sequel, calling it "even better than part one." He also shared a new piece of art to pay tribute to the movie, featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. It's a very sleek design, and the best part might be the way that BossLogic turned Dr. Robotnik's eyes into the loops from Green Hill Zone. For longtime Sonic fans, this one is a must-see!

The new poster from BossLogic can be found embedded below.

You guys got to watch #SonicMovie2

I think it's even better than part one and I loved part one! God damn those fight scenes were on some high level comicbook movie shiz! 😍 @SonicMovie



Ps stay after the credits pic.twitter.com/KtxhMYtcYn — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 31, 2022

The poster has caught the attention of plenty of Sonic fans, including those that worked on the movie! Stars Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone) both shared their love for BossLogic's work. Jeff Fowler also had kind words to say, prompting BossLogic to thank the director for the movie, stating that "the 3rd act is everything one could ask for." Considering some critics did not enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog 2, BossLogic's glowing review should make a lot of Sonic fans breathe easily ahead of the film's release!

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. The film received a lot of negative publicity in the lead-up to its release, mostly centered around the initial design for Sonic. However, when it actually debuted, it was a major commercial success, receiving heavy praise from fans of the games. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 seems like it will draw a lot more elements from the Sega games, bringing in more classic characters, including Miles "Tails" Prower, and Knuckles the Echidna. With a third film already confirmed and a Knuckles spin-off coming to Paramount+, there's a lot riding on the sequel's success. Hopefully, audiences will agree with BossLogic's take on the film!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to arrive in theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? What do you think of this poster? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!