Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Preview Box Office Numbers Are Out

The preview box office numbers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are out, and it would seem that the video game adaptation sequel scored $6.25 million at domestic previews on Wednesday and Thursday this week ahead of the full release in United States theaters today, April 8th. While that number might seem small compared to, say, Spider-Man: No Way Home at roughly $50 million, it’s better than what Morbius recently achieved from domestic previews at $5.7 million.

In general, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is expected to have a box office of over $50 million this opening weekend, though that could be even higher given the total for the domestic previews box office given that the original Sonic the Hedgehog scored $58 million on its opening weekend but only $3 million as part of domestic previews when it released in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/BoxOffice/status/1512439571820253185

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the official synopsis for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was officially released in the United States in theaters today, April 8th, but advance preview screenings happened over the previous couple of days. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the preview box office numbers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you planning on checking the movie sequel out now that it has been released in theaters in the United States? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!