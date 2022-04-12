Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Colleen O’Shaughnessey Reveals the Character She’d Love to See in Live Action

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters — and crushing it at the domestic box office to become the biggest video game movie opening ever — and there doesn’t appear to be any stopping of the live-action franchise. While the sequel introduces Tails and Knuckles, voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba, respectively, there are still plenty more Sonic characters where they come from. And speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the sequel’s premiere, O’Shaughnessey specifically had one in mind that she would love to see make the jump.

“I would love to see Amy join the group,” said O’Shaughnessey when asked whether there were any specific characters she would like to see in the future. “I would love to see Amy.” By “Amy,” the Tails voice actor is referring to longtime Sonic companion and pink hedgehog Amy Rose. The character has been around almost as long as Sonic himself and often has unrequited feelings for Sonic in her appearances.

“It’s tricky because the games were so different from Sonic Boom, the series,” said O’Shaughnessey when asked whether there were specific Sonic stories she’d like to see adapted into the live-action franchise. “And so that’s a really hard question. There were so many things in Sonic Boom that, because we got to work as a group, it was very different storytelling than the games.”

You can check out the full interview embedded at the top of the article. While there is currently no definitive teasing of Amy Rose being included, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 does set up the already announced sequel with a new character teaser. There is also the live-action series for Paramount+ focusing on Knuckles on the way, Amy Rose is more typically associated with Sonic himself.

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was officially released in the United States in theaters last week. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

