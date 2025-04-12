Larian CEO Reveals Shocking Length of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Notes

Yesterday, Larian finally revealed the release date for the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate 8 Patch 8. After several rounds of stress testing, where lucky players got an early look at the new content, Patch 8 will officially arrive on April 15th. That’s just a few days away, and many gamers are eager to see those full patch notes. While Larian hasn’t revealed those just yet, Larian’s CEO, Swen Vincke, did recently reveal the length for the Patch 8 notes. And it’s… a lot.

Shortly after Larian let the Patch 8 release date cat out of the bag, Swen Vincke, Founder and CEO of Larian Studios, reposted to share his take on this massive Baldur’s Gate 3 update. According to Vincke, “If there were a Michelin guide to patches, I’d give this one 3-stars.” For those unfamiliar with the Michelin ranking system, that’s the highest number a restaurant can earn. In other words, Larian really cooked with this one.

I just read the 48 pages of patch notes on this. If there were a Michelin guide to patches, I’d give this one 3 stars. https://t.co/bB71LGhflo — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) April 11, 2025

In the post, Vincke also reveals that the Patch 8 notes are apparently 48 pages long. Even by Baldur’s Gate 3 standards, that’s a lot of updates. Given how long Patch 8 has been in the oven and the massive list of changes expected, it’s not surprising that the notes are lengthy. But it is a big staggering to know just how lengthy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Will Deliver a Brand-New Experience

For those wondering how the heck the patch notes can be that many pages long, let’s quickly recap the major changes we know about for Patch 8.

Crossplay

Photo Mode

12 New Subclasses

Those are just the major changes, and detailing those could be a few good pages of notes in and of themselves. However, this patch has gone through several rounds of stress tests and fixes since it was first announced in November 2024. That likely means we are also getting a ton of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Photo mode will bring selfies to baldur’s gate

Given that the last major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, Patch 7, came out in September of last year, there’s likely a lot that’s been in the works to give Baldur’s Gate 3 its final polish. After all, this is the last update that Larian intends to release for its Game of the Year Winner. That means they’re likely trying to work in everything they’ve had planned for this game in its final sendoff.

Patch 8 arrives on April 15th, and players may not see the full list of Patch Notes until that date. While some developers like to put out patch notes a few days before a major update, Larian historically drops them on the same day as the patch. So, if that pattern holds, we’ll likely not get those 48-page Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 details until the update arrives on April 15th. The patch should release for all platforms simultaneously on that date, so get ready for a crossplay campaign.

Are you starting a new playthrough when Patch 8 drops in a few days? Let us know in the comments below!