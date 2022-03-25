New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 TV Spot Shows Sonic vs. Knuckles

With exactly two weeks to go before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 heads to theaters, Paramount released another TV spot for the new movie this week that once again shows Sonic and Knuckles squaring off against each other. This time, we’re back to the snowy scene we’ve seen a couple of times before in past teasers with an extended look at that scene offered now in around 30 seconds of footage.

That new TV spot can be seen below courtesy of the Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. You’ll probably recognize part of this clip – particularly the Winter Soldier reference – from one released back in February around the Super Bowl. While past TV spots like that one have cut back and forth between the snowboarding scene and other parts of the movie, this one focuses solely on that alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This rivalry is shaping up to be EPIC! See it on the BIG SCREEN at the #SonicMovie2 Fan Event on 4/6 – everywhere 4/8. Grab those tickets: https://t.co/MYhGCtGksv pic.twitter.com/59SKHQI8V2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) March 25, 2022

It’s also one of the more talkative versions of Knuckles we’ve gotten from all the previews released otherwise. Most of the time, he’s just staring menacingly at Sonic. He does that here, too, but we’ve got a bit more banter between him and Sonic this time. That’s Idris Elba’s voice you hear portraying Knuckles, just as a reminder, and from what the actor’s fellow cast members have said so far, it looks like it could end up being another hit role for Elba.

Snowboarding and banter aside, the synopsis released so far should bring you up to speed on what the rest of the movie is about.

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

So far, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been met with positive reviews from critics who were able to see it early. Paramount has also gone ahead and announced another new Sonic the Hedgehog movie releasing after this one alongside a live-action series focused on Knuckles that’ll come to Paramount+.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theaters on April 8th.