Sonic the Hedgehog 2 x The Matrix Trailer and Poster Revealed

The second-ever Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer has been revealed, courtesy of a special crossover promotion with The Matrix. Unfortunately, the new trailer doesn’t feature much new footage of the film, but it does have a few new tidbits and a special promotional poster that celebrates the crossover. As you would expect, both the trailer and the poster asks the question of the blue quill vs. the red quill, and obvious homage to the red pill vs. blue pill from the first Matrix movie.

For now, it seems the trailer and poster are all that will come of the crossover. There’s no word of this being a part of a larger crossover, and there’s no reason to expect it is. This new promotional crossover comes as The Matrix Resurrections releases, which is surely not a coincidence.

Beyond the red quill vs. blue poll riff, the trailer also features the needlemouse himself, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman. Unfortunately, Tails is nowhere to be seen.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2021. For more coverage on the upcoming sequel — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation as well — click here.

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” reads an official blurb about the movie. “After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”