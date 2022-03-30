Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Post-Credits Scene Surfaces Online

Anyone looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases in theaters on April 8th should be wary of the internet at this point as spoilers have started coming out already. While the movie releases on that day in the United States, it is already showing in some international markets, and, well, the internet is a global thing. As such, it probably should not be terribly surprising that the post-credits scene for the movie has already made its way online.

While we won’t spoil anything about the scene here given the fact that there’s still over a week until release in the US, it’s worth noting that while the exact content of the leaked scene might be surprising, the tone and intention should not considering how the original movie used its post-credits scene to tease new things for the movie franchise. Also, as you might expect, the footage circulating online appears to have been shot from a phone in a theater, which is definitely not the best way to experience it.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Are you excited to check out the new movie in theaters when it releases early next month?