Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets an Official Rating

Ahead of its release on April 8th in theaters, the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has received its official Motion Picture Association (MPA) rating from the Classification & Rating Administration (CARA), which as the name implies administers such things. According to the official database of such ratings, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially rated PG.

The sequel is specifically rated PG due to action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language. The new rating isn’t exactly surprising given the intended audience for the movie and the fact that the original Sonic the Hedgehog was also rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and brief mild language. The difference between PG and PG-13 is relatively minor, but it does mean, for example, that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 does not include any drug use, more than brief nudity, no intense realistic or persistent violence, or even one single expletive. In other words, no cursing for Knuckles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the official rating for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to catching the movie in theaters when it releases early next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!

[H/T Tails’ Channel]