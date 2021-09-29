Sonic the Hedgehog’s Agent Stone Actor Lee Majdoub Confirmed for Sequel

Another actor has been confirmed for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie with Lee Majdoub set to reprise his role as Agent Stone in the sequel. The news as announced on Wednesday via the social accounts for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies with the announcement fittingly framed around the National Coffee Day holiday. The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has already wrapped filming and is scheduled to come to theaters on April 8, 2022.

The announcement about Majdoub’s return can be seen below courtesy of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies’ Twitter account. An image included with the announcement referenced one of the more popular scenes shared between Agent Stone and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1443244179207847939

Majdoub reshared the tweet not long afterwards and confirmed himself that he’ll indeed be back in the movie while asking “did you really thing Dr. Robotnik could do this without me?”

That scene referenced in the tweet, in case you’d forgotten or didn’t catch the first movie, can be seen below to add some context to the tweet. During part of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie where Dr. Robotnik works and dances in his lab, he’s interrupted at one point by Agent Stone who brings him a latte with steamed Austrian goat milk. The two shared scenes all throughout the movie, but this is one of the ones that best showed the characters’ relationship and personalities.

Majdoub is just the latest of several actors and actresses who’ve been confirmed for the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie ahead of its April release. Ben Schwartz, the voice actor for Sonic himself, will of course be returning to lend his voice once again to the Blue Blur. Carrey and more such as James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also be reprising their roles in the new movie.

Along with these returning characters, we’ve also learned recently gotten confirmations of new – but still very familiar – characters who will be in the movie. Following numerous rumors that suggested as much, Knuckles will indeed be in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The echidna will be voiced by none other than Idris Elba, a casting decision confirmed after plenty of speculation regarding who would play the character should he appear in the new movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to come to theaters on April 8, 2022.