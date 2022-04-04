Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Sonic and Tails Crash a Wedding in New Clip

Ahead of the movie sequel’s release in United States theaters this week, Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that sees Sonic and Tails unintentionally crash a wedding. Not just any wedding, however; that would be too pedestrian. No, somehow Sonic and Tails manage to completely ruin the wedding of Rachel (Natasha Rothwell) and Randall (Shemar Moore) while trying to escape… something or other, but most likely Knuckles.

To make matters worse, it would appear that the ring Randall was set to give Rachel in the clip is actually one of the rings that Sonic uses to portal around. How, exactly, that happened is unclear, but Tom (James Marsden) is forced to ruin the wedding first in order to get it before Sonic and Tails truly ruin it in full. You can check out the new clip from Sonic the Hedgehog for yourself below:

Something old, something new, something borrowed and someone blue?! Get your #SonicMovie2 tickets now for advanced screenings on Wednesday – everywhere Friday 🎟️: https://t.co/yS8ZNkVONl pic.twitter.com/XTWu45MXyt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 4, 2022

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release in the United States in theaters on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

