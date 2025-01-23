Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Actress “Would Love” to Appear in a Tails Spin-off (Exclusive)

In 2024, Knuckles was released on Paramount+, offering a solo series centered around Idris Elba’s character from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Not only did the show offer a deeper dive into characters from the movies, it also gave fans additional content while waiting for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. So far, Paramount has yet to announce any further spin-offs, but that hasn’t stopped members of the cast from talking about the possibility. In an interview with ComicBook, actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey shared her enthusiasm about a spin-off starring her character, Miles “Tails” Prower.

“I think you could absolutely do a spin-off with Tails. An origin story for Tails would be amazing, to see where he came from… a little baby Tails. I would love it. Is it of course amazing to have him with Sonic? For sure, because they are you know… a sidekick/hero combination. They work so well together. But I think it would be really neat to see where he came from. Why not?”

Whether or not fans will actually get a Tails centered spin-off remains to be seen, but it could help give the character more of a spotlight, especially as the Sonic movie franchise continues to bring in more characters from the video games. A fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been confirmed by Paramount, and presumably O’Shaughnessey will return as the plucky sidekick. While the majority of the voice cast from the Sonic movies began with the films, O’Shaughnessey has been with the franchise much longer. The actress has voiced Tails for more than a decade, across video games and TV shows. For O’Shaughnessey, the character’s earnest nature continues to be a part of his appeal.

“He’s adorable. He’s smart, he’s clever, he’s earnest, he’s loyal… he’s your best friend, always. What you see is what you get. There’s no surreptitiousness… he’s not sneaking around, he’s not trying to get something out of you. What you see is what you get. And he’s just so dear. I just love him.”

While fans are still waiting to find out what future Tails will have in the movies and any potential spin-offs, they can expect to see the character in future video games, where they’ll hear O’Shaughnessey’s voice, as well. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was announced at The Game Awards late last year, but details are slim at the moment. According to the actress, recording for the new game has already taken place. O’Shaughnessey says that she has no insight into when the new game will be released, so fans will have to wait and see what Sega announces in the near future.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 arrives to buy or rent on Digital January 21, 2025 and will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 15.

Do you think a Tails spin-off movie or show would work? Which Sonic characters do you think are most deserving of their own spin-off?