Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Actor Came Up With One of the Movie’s Best Lines (Exclusive)

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, found family is a major theme. It runs through nearly every arc in the film, connecting the characters in often surprising ways. One of the most important scenes in the movie features an interaction between Tails and Agent Stone, played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Lee Majdoub, respectively. In an interview with ComicBook to coincide with the movie’s home release, Majdoub talked about that scene, and how it factors into the film’s overall narrative. While it’s an important scene, it starts off humorously, with Stone awkwardly telling Tails how adorable he is. Interestingly enough, Majdoub is the one that came up with that line, and its execution in the film.

“There was something that I suggested to [director Jeff Fowler]. It was kind of like, hey what do you think if we actually open that scene up with a very serious delivery of something like ‘hey, you’re adorable.’ The pitch was also like, the fans know it, we all know it. Nobody says it. I think Stone would be a great character to say that. And just like deadpan, super serious,” said Majdoub. “Jeff loved it, and we went with it, and I give myself a little bit of a pat on the back for that one. The way that scene opens up with that, fans have loved it. Sitting in theaters, hearing them laugh, hearing them woop in that moment. I didn’t know it was going to be important, but I definitely like that those two characters had a moment to click.”

Ivo robotnik (Jim Carrey) Stares down agent stone (Lee Majdoub)

As the two characters chat briefly, the movie establishes the key differences between how Sonic views Tails, and how Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) treats Stone. The scene between Tails and Stone precedes Ivo reuniting with his long lost grandfather Gerald (also played by Jim Carrey). Once the two Robotniks meet, Stone finds himself largely replaced by Gerald, and that plot point carries on through the end of the film. While talking to ComicBook, Majdoub addressed the toxicity of the relationship between the two villains, and how his own view on Robotnik’s treatment of Stone greatly differs from the way Stone sees it.

“Lee Majdoub thinks it’s a toxic relationship for sure. Stone… I don’t know if Stone necessarily sees it as that toxic. I think there’s definite times where he wishes he was seen a little bit more. But I have my own ideas as to why he is so loyal to Robotnik. I think he sees something in Robotnik, or saw something in Robotnik that nobody else saw. I think even though it is abusive, he does get neglected, in my mind sometimes I ask myself ‘does he feel more seen by Robotnik than he has been by the world?’”

With a fourth Sonic the Hedgehog movie seemingly in development, it will be interesting to see how Stone’s character evolves from here. Robotnik seems a lot more appreciative of Stone by the end, which is a stark contrast to what we’ve seen since the first movie. However, the doctor’s fate is left unclear by the time the credits roll. Carrey has left the door open for returning in future Sonic movies, so it’s possible we could see him back, and that the interactions between Robotnik and Stone could be quite different from here on!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 arrives to buy or rent on Digital January 21, 2025 and will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 15.

Have you checked out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 yet? Are you surprised that Majdoub came up with that line?