Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Release Date Set by Paramount

Following reports last month, Paramount has now made it official: Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is in development. The movie will be released in theaters on March 19th, 2027. At this time, no additional details have been revealed. It feels like a safe bet that director Jeff Fowler will return, alongside Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who have been involved with writing all three movies in the series. However, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With just over two years to go until the film’s release, it’s a safe bet that we’ll learn a lot more in the coming months!

A fourth movie in the Sonic series was all but inevitable. The three films have generated more than a billion dollars at the global box office, and producer Toby Ascher has openly discussed future movies. There are still a lot of different Sonic characters to bring to the big screen, and a lot of potential stories that can be adapted from the Sega games. In fact, the post-credit scenes for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 made it pretty clear where things could go from here.

Amy rose is one character that will likely appear in sonic 4

The most likely scenario is that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will feature a storyline loosely adapting the events of Sonic CD. The Sega CD game is often considered one of the best to ever feature Sonic, and the game marked the debut of two very popular characters: Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. The first post-credit scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 saw Sonic speeding into a dark forest, where he was attacked by a large group of Metal Sonic robots. While the blue blur easily dispatched one of them, he quickly found himself surrounded. It’s at that point Sonic was given a helping hand by a mysterious hedgehog with a giant hammer, who was revealed to be Amy. Sonic CD‘s storyline featured a narrative centered on time travel, so it’s a safe bet that the movie version of Sonic may have found himself in the far future somehow.

Presumably, the next entry in the Sonic movie series will see most (if not all) of the existing cast return. Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba have all made it clear that they are interested in continuing along with the movies. Even Jim Carrey, who seemed to be planning a retirement after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, has remained open to returning for more films. One of the big questions is whether Keanu Reeves might also return as Shadow. While the character seemingly died in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the final post-credit hinted that the character remains alive and well. There have been rumors that Paramount could be planning a spin-off featuring Shadow, which could take the form of a streaming series like Knuckles, or a solo film. For now, fans will have to wait and see!

