Keanu Reeves & Idris Elba Want Shadow & Knuckles TV Spinoff (and Even Pitch a Title)

After being introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Idris Elba-voiced Knuckles got a spin-off TV series and also returned for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With this third installment also debuting Keanu Reeves as Shadow, fans have already wondered if the adventures of Shadow will continue. The stars themselves confirmed their interest in seeing continued collaborations in this franchise, and even have a pretty straightforward suggestion on what the project would be called. Additionally, Elba expressed his interest in returning for a Season 2 of Knuckles, regardless of whether Shadow factors into those plans. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 lands in theaters on December 20th.

When speaking with ComicBook about a Knuckles and Shadow team-up, Elba affirmed while nodding along to the idea, “I’m telling you…” While there’s an opportunity for a clever combination of the two characters into a unique title like “Shadow Knuckles,” Reeves was quick to suggest, “No, Knuckles and Shadow.”

Elba teased, “Shadow Knuckles sounds like a band.”

Dating back to before the release of the first Sonic the Hedgehog, there seemed to be concern with the titular character’s big-screen debut, largely centered around his on-screen design. Fans weren’t won over by the movie’s first trailer, resulting in a character redesign that would become the official look of the figure.

Despite those initial obstacles, the debut Sonic the Hedgehog was a major success, with each subsequent adventure expanding the mythos of the video game character in exciting ways. One of those expansions was Knuckles, which set major records for Paramount+ when it premiered earlier this year. A Season 2 hasn’t officially been confirmed, but Elba expressed his interest in a sophomore season.

When asked if another season of Knuckles or a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 would be Elba’s next foray into the franchise, the actor joked, “Oh, wow, is there a Sonic 4? You know more than me, my guy.” He continued, “I would say I’d love to do it. Any chance to understand the characters a little bit more, in the different episodes … If [the filmmakers are] in, I’m down.”

Even without a Season 2 of Knuckles on the horizon, fans can see Knuckles and Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is described, “Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Sonic franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on December 20th.