Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Is Introducing a New Character (Here’s Who It Might Be)

Two Sonic the Hedgehog movies in a row have ended with audiences being introduced to a new Sega character. At the end of the first Sonic the Hedgehog, we got to briefly see Miles “Tails” Prower, Sonic’s sidekick and best buddy. The end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 similarly offered a future hint, with a quick glimpse at Shadow the Hedgehog. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Jeff Fowler confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will continue this tradition, laying the groundwork for a future film.

“It’s fun to see the fan debates online about who’s coming up next, who’s going to be teased at the end of the film,” Fowler told Entertainment Weekly. “We have a lot of the same conversations. We’ve all got our favorites on the filmmaking side, and we’re all making great cases for ‘it should be this one or that one.’ It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters.”

Sonic and shadow square off in paramount’s sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog has been around for more than 30 years now, and in that time, Sega has introduced a plethora of characters that could make an appearance. There are several interesting options, and they could give us a hint at where Paramount plans on taking things from here. The most logical antagonist for a future movie is Metal Sonic. First appearing in Sonic CD, Metal Sonic is a creation of Dr. Robotnik, and has been a recurring nemesis ever since. A loose adaptation of Sonic CD would also give Fowler and Paramount an opportunity to introduce Amy, who played a pivotal role in that game.

Another possibility is Rouge the Bat. Rouge was introduced in Sonic Adventure 2, the same game that first gave us Shadow. In that regard, Rouge would make a lot of sense, and the character has found herself allied with Shadow in multiple games. With Paramount reportedly considering a Shadow spin-off film, it would make sense to bring in the members of Team Dark, which consists of Shadow, Rouge, and the robot E-123 Omega.

Last but not least, there’s a possibility that the new movie could introduce Silver the Hedgehog. The character made his debut in the infamous Sonic ’06, and while that game isn’t fondly remembered, Silver has proven somewhat enduring. Insider Daniel Richtman recently claimed that Paramount is considering Silver for some kind of future Sonic project, so it’s possible we could see a hint about that at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the movie set to be released on December 20th, we don’t have much longer to wait to see what the future holds for the franchise!

