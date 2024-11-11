Shadow the Hedgehog Rumor Claims Live-Action Movie in Consideration at Paramount

This December, Shadow the Hedgehog will have a major role to play in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Paramount hasn’t said anything about its plans beyond the third film, but producer Toby Ascher recently teased that “I don’t see us slowing down at all.” That means we can likely expect more films and spin-offs. While some fans might have expected that Shadow would get a streaming series like we saw with Knuckles, it seems Paramount is considering a spin-off movie, instead. According to a report from Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK on X/Twitter), this will largely depend on the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

For Sonic fans, this is bound to be exciting news, but it’s not all that surprising, either. In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Shadow is being voiced by Keanu Reeves. Since that announcement was made, it always seemed like a spin-off was likely, given the actor’s mainstream appeal and box office draw. A full movie would make a lot more sense than a streaming series; the first two Sonic movies have had box office totals of more than $700 million combined. Shadow also happens to be one of the most popular characters in the franchise, and it’s not a stretch to imagine the character supporting his own movie.

For now, readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt. Richtman tends to be a very reliable source, but plans could change, and a lot of this depends on how viable Paramount sees a Shadow spin-off. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is releasing the same day as Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie that will also be a huge draw for families this holiday season. While the two Sonic movies have been very successful, Mufasa is a prequel/sequel to the 2019 Lion King movie, which is currently the highest-grossing animated movie of all-time (even though Disney considers it live-action). Basically, there’s no guarantee that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will reach the same level of success as the first two, or that we’ll get a spin-off.

Sega characters like Tails and Knuckles have been favorites for decades, but they don’t quite have the same amount of backstory that Shadow has, which makes him a more viable candidate for his own movie. In 2005, Shadow got an eponymous spin-off game, which also gave the character his own nemesis, Black Doom. Black Doom recently returned in Sonic x Shadow Generations, and could serve as the primary antagonist in a Shadow movie. The movie could also be the perfect place to bring in Shadow’s allies Rouge the Bat and E-123 Omega, allowing him to build his own cast and world. All of this is just conjecture, but it would be a smart way for Paramount to bring in more elements from the Sega games as they build their own Sonic universe.

