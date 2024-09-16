Secret Sonic 3 Surprise Included With Transformers One Tickets

Transformers One is set to arrive in theaters this week, and when it does, some attendees will be given a special bonus related to Sonic the Hedgehog 3. According to the Transformers movie's official website, the first 300 attendees at participating theaters on Friday, September 20th will receive a "top secret" Sonic 3 collector's print. It's possible the actual design will be revealed before Friday, but Paramount seems to be keeping a tight lid on it for the time being. The promotion is being held at a number of different U.S. chains, and a full list of theaters can be found right here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be released on December 20th. Despite being just a few months away, Paramount has been pretty quiet about the film up until recently. The first trailer for the movie was finally released late last month, giving Sega fans their first good look at Shadow's design. Shadow will have a huge role to play in the movie, where he'll be voiced by franchise newcomer Keanu Reeves. We know that the collector's print being given away at Transformers One screenings will feature Shadow in some capacity, but it's unclear if he'll be the only character on it, or if we'll see the rest of the cast, as well. If the print just featured an image of Shadow, it seems unlikely that Paramount would be keeping things so secretive. It's possible there could be some kind of reveal related to the movie, but there's just no way of knowing right now.

A Sonic the Hedgehog 3 giveaway at Transformers One showings might seem like an unusual combination, but the two movies represent Paramount's biggest all-ages releases for the year. The promotion might get Sonic fans to give Transformers One a try, and perhaps vice versa. For those on the fence about seeing the movie, reviews have been quite positive overall. As of this writing, Transformers One has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 reviews. ComicBook's official review for the movie awarded it a score of 4 out of 5.

