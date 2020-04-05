Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Perfectly Recreates Sonic the Hedgehog’s Dr. Robotnik

Here’s the thing about Animal Crossing: New Horizons: there are a metric ton of clothes and accessories, allowing for any number of possible combinations. That’s not even counting the possible permutations that are only achieved thanks to fan-created designs, which the game also supports. This is all to say, it’s not exactly surprising that someone has already gone so far as to create a perfect likeness for Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik from the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie, but it’s still impressive nonetheless.

To make things even more hilarious, the New Horizons clothing shop is run by hedgehog sisters, Mabel and Sable. Mabel, who happens to do all of the talking in the shop, is also blue. You know, like Sonic. You can probably see where this is going, and you can check out the hilarious staging below:

For what it’s worth, it would appear that the vast majority of these items are off-the-rack purchases rather than custom designs. The sweatshirt seems like the coloring was altered slightly to add the yellow, but the rest of it is just stuff you can pick up while playing through the video game. This also isn’t the first time someone’s recreated a popular Jim Carrey role within New Horizons.

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

