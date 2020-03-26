Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Iconic Jim Carrey Scene

Earlier this year, movie audiences got reacquainted with Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog. Carrey delivered a strong performance as Sonic's long-time rival Doctor Robotnik, giving a whole new generation of viewers a taste of the actor's chaotic charm. Sonic the Hedgehog doesn't seem to be Carrey's only video game crossover this year, however! One Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has recreated Carrey's look from Ace Ventura: Pet Detective in the game. It's a pretty good take on one of the film's most iconic moments, and it just goes to show how creative the game's fanbase has been in the six days since the release of New Horizons.

Of course, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective isn't the only film that players have paid homage to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In fact, players have been using the in-game Nook Phone to snap some terrific photos in reference to films such as The Lighthouse, The Shining, and more, and sharing them on social media. It's just one way that players have bonded over the game in the last few days, and it says a lot about how people are using their passion for film (and video games) to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to help with these film homages, Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a plethora of customization options. Players can not only create their own designs, but they can also upload and share them with other players via QR codes. While the game has been out for less than a week now, New Horizons allows players to bring in designs created in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer. As such, players have access to nearly seven-years-worth of designs created and shared by the Animal Crossing community.

It will be interesting to see which films players will pay homage to next in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Regardless, it seems likely that players will continue using the game's tools to find a number of great ways to interact with the rest of the player community.

