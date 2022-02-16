Sonic the Hedgehog Star Ben Schwartz Reacts to New Movie and Series Announcements

In case you somehow missed it, Paramount announced yesterday that a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie was officially in development and that a live-action series featuring Idris Elba’s Knuckles was coming to Paramount+ in 2023. And that’s with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 still set to release this year on April 8th. Following the announcements, the voice of Sonic in the film franchise, Ben Schwartz, was understandably pretty stoked.

“WE ARE BUILDING A WHOLE UNIVERSE HERE PEOPLE!!! HONORED TO BE A PART OF THE RIDE,” Schwartz shared on Twitter following the announcements. “#SONICMOVIE2 COMING 4/8 AND THEN GET READY FOR #SONICMOVIE3! THAT WAS THE FIRST TIME I’VE EVER USED THAT HASHTAG AND IT FELT GREAT.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the above, Schwartz shared several different photos of his character and himself and just generally celebrated it all. You can check it out for yourself below:

WE ARE BUILDING A WHOLE UNIVERSE HERE PEOPLE!!! HONORED TO BE A PART OF THE RIDE. #SONICMOVIE2 COMING 4/8 AND THEN GET READY FOR #SONICMOVIE3! THAT WAS THE FIRST TIME I’VE EVER USED THAT HASHTAG AND IT FELT GREAT. https://t.co/1bKYYfoHvo — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 15, 2022

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, a third Sonic film has been announced as well as a Knuckles live-action series. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think of the announcement of the third movie and series? Are you looking forward to seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!