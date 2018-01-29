Sonic the Hedgehog is Getting a New Board Game

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of SEGA’s many classic franchises, spanning multiple decades and just as many mediums within that amount of time. Now, a new board game titled Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers is headed for a round of crowd funding, celebrating the legacy of Sonic the Hedgehog with painted mini-figures featuring several of the video game’s most popular characters. The game is being published by Shinobi 7, a fairly new studio that recently published the latest My Little Pony: Tails of Equestria tabletop game and Tokyo Ghoul: The Card Game.

Here’s the official description of the game, according to Shinobi 7:

Burst into action with Sonic the Hedgehog: Battle Racers! Select your racer, choose your route, and fight your way to the finish while avoiding opposing racers and a variety of dangerous obstacles. Control your speed, use your abilities, and activate your special powers to collect as many rings as you can in an amazing race. The course changes with every race, so no two games are alike! Also included are a variety of colorful cards, tokens and race tracks. Every expansion set will contain one pre-painted character miniature and their racer profile, while larger expansions will also be available and will include additional track sections. All miniatures will be 40mm scale.

The game will come with five pre-painted mini figures for players to use, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Dr. Eggman. Expansion sets will include other characters (one per set) but those haven’t been made to the public yet.

The game’s kickstarter will begin some time in early February, and different tiers and stretch goals will include limited-edition items that only backers will get the chance to own. Two to Five players can join in for a round, with different “tracks” included in the box for players to mix games up with.

A retail version of the game is expected to release in late 2018, distributed by Diamond/Alliance. Stay tuned for more news on how the Kickstarter campaign goes — it’s likely to wrap by early March. In the meantime, fans of Sonic can catch the all-new comic series coming this April from IDW.

