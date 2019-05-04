Reddit Takes Credit For Saving Sonic The Hedgehog

This week, Paramount revealed the first ever trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog, an upcoming live-action adventure comedy starring Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog. It didn’t go over well. There was a lot of criticism lodged against the trailer and movie, but nothing compared to the backlash over Sonic’s design, which looks nothing like the blue, speedy hedgehog many have come to known and grow attached too over the years. The backlash was so bad in fact that in a somewhat unprecedented move, the movie’s director revealed that design changes are now coming as a result of feedback.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” wrote Jeff Fowler on Twitter. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design and you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

ComicBook.com

How radical these changes will be, who knows. Only time will tell. But in the meanwhile, Reddit is taking credit for the 180. Beyond Twitter, the negative feedback was probably most abundant on Reddit, so to an extent, the post, which has over 100,000 votes up, has a point.

Meanwhile, on the same post, the top comment hypothesizes that this is nothing more than a brilliant marketing move. This weird version of Sonic was never the final version, and was simply walked out for attention. If this is true — and it’s almost certainly not — than that’s pretty genius marketing. Very risky, but genius.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release later this year on November 8. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming film, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Fowler and co. make changes to Sonic’s design or leave it as it is?

