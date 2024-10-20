Sonic Fans Divided Over Leaked Sonic x Shadow Generations Change

Sonic x Shadow Generations isn’t set to be released for a few more days, but the game has started to leak online. As a result, fans have seen some of the changes that are in store from the original version of Sonic Generations, and some fans are happier than others. One change that has been revealed includes an exchange between Sonic and Amy. In the original, when Sonic discovers a surprise party for his birthday, the blue blur isn’t too nice to Amy, covering her face with his hand. In the new version, Sonic no longer does that, and Amy can be seen holding out a pair of pink and blue cupcakes.

Images of the changes were shared on X/Twitter by user @sonicas0, and the comparison can be found in the embed below.

Fans have been pretty divided over this change. On the positive side, Sonic is less of a jerk than he was in the original version. A big part of Amy’s early characterization is that she was shown to be obsessed with Sonic, while he would rebuke her advances, sometimes cruelly. The slight tweak makes Sonic come across kinder towards her, while her advances are more subtle. That’s something that a lot of Sonic fans have wanted for years now; Sega isn’t going to suddenly pair the two characters up, but fans have long argued in favor of making Sonic kinder to Amy. Clearly, this is a step in that direction!

All of this also makes sense given how Sega has been trying to convey Sonic across various media. Sonic’s earlier attitude has been toned down a bit over the years, making him a little softer and friendlier. It’s kind of hard to imagine Sonic shoving his hand in the face of one of his friends these days, making that moment outdated when compared with recent Sonic games. However, some fans have argued that Sega is now depriving Amy of the elements that made her stand out as a character in the first place. The argument is that Amy had more definition when she was head over heels for Sonic, and making that subdued makes her less interesting. Given that, some fans actually preferred the original version of this sequence in Sonic Generations.

As the Sonic franchise continues to grow in popularity, it’s likely we’ll see Sega continue finding ways to modernize these characters and make them more accessible to audiences of all ages. If it helps these characters endure and find new fans, that’s certainly a good thing! Sonic and Amy aren’t alone in that regard; Sega has also toned down Shadow quite a bit in recent years. Sega has noted that we probably won’t see the character wielding guns like he did in Shadow the Hedgehog, and that’s another change that’s likely for the better!

