Official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Set Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, LEGO and SEGA previously announced that a Sonic the Hedgehog design by Viv Grannell submitted through the LEGO Ideas process had been marked for production. And now, LEGO has finally revealed the actual product itself: the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. The set features over 1,000 pieces and will go on sale on January 1st for $69.99. You’ll be able to order it here at LEGO.com starting at 9pm PST December 31st / 12am EST January 1st.

The official version of the set specifically includes 1,125 pieces and five minifigures total: Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug, Dr. Eggman, and the Phantom Ruby. There are also 10 Rings boxes and a Technic lever in order to have Sonic and company actually spring about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was really gratifying to see so many people rallying behind the concept if a tad overwhelming,” Grannell previously told ComicBook.com. “Sonic fans are incredibly powerful, and I daresay they don’t get enough credit for the compassion and energy that drives them. Learning the truth about its selection for further development, meanwhile, was downright incredible. I won’t say I didn’t think it was a possibility before it happened, but it was absolutely grand, no two ways about it. Quite a relief as well – sometimes you don’t realise you’re holding your breath until you no longer have to.” You can check out what the full LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set looks like for yourself below:

“Just about anyone who has enjoyed video games on any level in the last 30 years, knows and loves Sonic – and has probably sped through the unforgettable Green Hill Zone with him,” said LEGO Designer Sam Johnson, who turned the approved submission into an official set, as part of the announcement. “We have designed this set to be just as colourful and fun as the in-game version of The Green Hill Zone, then filled it with lots of easter eggs and even prizes to help fans enjoy some of their most beloved gaming icons in a brand-new way.”

As noted above, the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be available starting January 1st via LEGO Stores and online at LEGO’s website for $69.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO in general right here.

What do you think of the official Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set? Are you looking forward to picking it up for yourself in the new year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!