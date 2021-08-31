Sonic the Hedgehog's Mephiles Is Having a Surprising Moment in the Limelight

The 2006 video game Sonic the Hedgehog for PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 is, broadly speaking, not remembered fondly. Sonic '06, as it is often called, was a mixed bag with the critical consensus panning it for a number of reasons. It was meant to be a reboot of sorts for the franchise on its 15th anniversary, and it introduced a number of new characters that have been largely ignored over the years, which is why it is so surprising that Mephiles, an antagonist introduced in the title, is having something of a moment right now.

As for why Mephiles, who basically the force behind the scenes in Sonic '06 driving its admittedly confusing plot forward, is even in conversation right now, we all collectively have Great Eastern Entertainment to thank as a new set of Sonic the Hedgehog plush from the company just so happens to include, of all things, a 10-inch plush of Mephiles. You can check out what it looks like below alongside other new plush like Whisper and Emerl:

Our first look at the newly listed Sonic The Hedgehog plushes from @geanimation are here! From Mephiles, Whisper, Emerl, Dr. Eggman & others pictured below; GE Animation has returned with a roar! pic.twitter.com/3EphtLZf5r — Sonic Merch News (@news_merch) August 31, 2021

As of right now, there is no release date or price attached to the Mephiles plush by Great Eastern Entertainment in the official listing. The 2006 Sonic the Hedgehog is currently available as a physical release for both Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but was previously delisted from digital platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

Have you ever played the 2006 Sonic the Hedgehog video game? Are you into the resurgence of Mephiles? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading to see what folks are saying about Mephiles and Sonic '06 over on social media!