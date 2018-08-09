‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Gains Two Marvel Cinematic Universe Vets

Just mere hours after confirming that Ben Schwartz would be voicing the title character, two more cast members have been confirmed for Paramount‘s live-action/CG Sonic the Hedgehog film — and they’re sure to be recognizable faces to anyone who’s seen films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to this report from Collider, Adam Pally and Neal McDonough will be joining the cast in yet undisclosed roles. They join other cast members James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey, who will be portraying the villainous Dr. Eggman in the film.

Pally previously appeared as Gary the Cameraman (who Tony Stark comes across) in Iron Man 3, while McDonough will instantly be recognizable to anyone who remembers the Captain America films, since he portrays Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan in the original The First Avenger. He also recently appeared in DC programming including Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow.

It seems that the cast is really beefing up now that the film is entering production, headed towards its release next year. It’ll likely be only a matter of time before we learn about who will be joining Schwartz to voice key characters in the film, such as Sonic’s buddies, Tails the Fox, and Knuckles the Echidna, who are likely to show up at some point considering they’re such fan favorites and all.

The film is being directed by Jeff Fowler, with Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Deadpool director Tim Miller serving as producers. It’s still very light in pre-production, so we probably won’t see anything on the film adaptation — or what roles Pally and McDonough will be playing — until at least sometime in the spring or summer.

Some fans have been questioning certain decisions with the film, such as Sonic the Hedgehog being made into a “juvenile delinquent” and the whole mixture of CG/live-action. That said, it appears that some things are in tone with the game series of the same name, including this logo, which looks to be very spot-on when it comes to Sonic. We’ll see how production goes over the next few months, and what the creative team has in mind for it.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.