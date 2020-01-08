New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Character Reportedly Revealed

Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie hasn’t really revealed any new characters that will be joining the speedy blue hedgehog for the big screen, but it looks like that has just changed. Over on Twitter, the official Paramount Spain account seemingly implied that there’s a character called Longclaw. Now, rather unfortunately, the Twitter account doesn’t divulge more than this, however, Sonic Paradise reports that this is the rumored new owl character. That said, after this report was made, Tails’ Channel, one of the leading sources for news and scoops on all things Sonic the Hedgehog, took to Twitter and said that it could independently confirm the name and existence of the new owl character, Longclaw, as well.

Neither party divulges any further information, but this mystery Owl character seems to be a minor character, hence why they haven’t been shown so far. Currently, fans are speculating that it could be Old Man Owl when he was younger, or the son of the character, who has appeared in movies in the past. Meanwhile, others suggest it could be an entirely brand new character with no relation to any previous characters.

As you may know, there’s been a few rumors here and there that have suggested there was an owl character in the movie, but at the time, the claims seemed pretty dubious. That said, with the name “Longclaw,” I would suspect the character is evil, at least that’s the type of vibes I get from the name.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt or two, because for now it’s simply speculation on top of unofficial reports.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to premiere on February 14. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.