New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Clip Features Fluffy Sonic

A new version of Sonic the Hedgehog swept the Sonic fandom this week when people were treated to a first look at what’s been dubbed “Fluffy Sonic.” The beloved character took on a poofy new appearance in some screengrabs from a regional ad for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie where his hair was all frizzed out after being in the water. Those screenshots were just the start of Fluffy Sonic though with a new clip from Fandango showing his transformation in full.

Fandango’s clip shows Sonic, the star of the film who’s voiced by Ben Schwartz, dashing back to a truck. Sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle is Tom, a character played by James Marsden who’s been befriended by Sonic. Drenched in what Sonic calls the “cold, dark water of the Pacific” with a fish on his head, Sonic has a back-and-forth with Tom about the situation they’ve found themselves in. Sonic doesn’t know where he’s going and guilts Tom into helping him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom eventually agrees to help the blue hedgehog, and once he does, we finally get to see Fluffy Sonic. He tells Sonic to get in the truck, and Sonic responds by shaking off all the water which causes his hair to stick out everywhere.

We’re only treated to a few seconds of Fluffy Sonic before he fixes himself though, but at least we got to see the context around the images that people first fell in love with.

People have had all kinds of takes on Fluffy Sonic since the character was first revealed including comparisons and ideas for the character’s inspiration. Jeff Fowler, the director for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, has even weighed in.

If Fluffy Sonic isn’t for you, perhaps you’ll find Baby Sonic to be more your speed. This version of the character was revealed through yet another regional promotion released last year, so perhaps there are other forms of Sonic waiting to be seen in the movie.

The movie’s release is now less than a month away, so we can probably expect to see more promotions like these ramping up until it hits theaters. Take the official theme song for the movie called “Speed Me Up,” for example, a song which was just released this week alongside a music video.

Sonic the Hedgehog releases in theaters on February 14th.