Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Fans Are in Love With Fluffy Sonic

Last month, Paramount Pictures revealed a new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer that debuted baby Sonic, who is as adorable as he sounds. Fast-forward a month, and now Paramount has revealed an equally adorable Sonic who we are calling Fluffy Sonic. As you may know, Paramount has been going heavy on the pre-release marketing for the February-bound film. This has included trailers, posters, and TV ads by the truckload. And unlike most pre-release marketing, a healthy slab of it has been revealing news looks at the movie. TV ads usually just roll out the same footage across many regions, but Paramount has been using its region-specific TV ads to reveal new looks at Mr. Needlemouse’s latest adventure.

In fact, the reveal of Fluffy Sonic comes way not of a new trailer or special promotional poster, but via a TV ad in Hungary, which goes to show you just how diverse these ads have been in terms of footage. However despite all this new footage, all fans of the speedy and nostalgic blue hedgehog can talk about right now is Fluffy Sonic.

In fact, even director Jeff Fowler has gotten in on the fun, playing along with fans suggesting that Fluffy Sonic was inspired by the most adorable white Pomeranian in existence. Meanwhile, others are comparing him to the legendary Bob Ross.

Happy Little Sonics pic.twitter.com/vYdlJBRMMH — Otis Beer (@Meleemario720) January 23, 2020