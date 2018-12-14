First Look at ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Revealed

A new motion poster for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been revealed that shows the blue hedgehog dashing into place with a few noticable changes from his normal appearance.

IGN revealed the new poster for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie which can be seen below, though Sonic might look a bit different from how people are used to seeing him in comics, video games, and animated series. For one, he looks a bit more realistic – or as realistic as a blue hedgehog can look – especially when you’re focusing on his limbs and his new shoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the brand new motion poster for Sonic The Hedgehog right here! pic.twitter.com/15n5APqaM0 — IGN (@IGN) December 10, 2018

In light of his new look, IGN spoke to the team working on the movie and learned why Sonic’s appearance was changed slightly for the movie. Seeing how the film blends live-action elements with CG characters, just as the new Detective Pikachu movie plans to do, the team wanted to update Sonic’s look to make him better fit in with the split style of the new movie. Part of those changes also included giving Sonic more pronounced fur, something that Tim Miller, the executive producer of the film and the director of Deadpool, said was one of the changes planned since the start.

“That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like,” Miller said when speaking to IGN about the decision to give Sonic fur. “It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.”

The shoes were also updated from the character’s typical look. Usually a solid red with one white stripe and a white top around the ankle, the shoes now look more like sneakers with white laces on the red and white shoes.

“We looked at every different variation of what shoes he’s worn and we’re trying to pay homage to that and also make it current and present day in what we think a Sonic of today would wear,” producer Neal Moritz told IGN.

Several of the cast members of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie have already been announced, specifically for the role of Sonic and his nemesis, Doctor Robotnik. Ben Schwartz will voice Sonic while Jim Carrey will take on the role of voicing the villain.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 15, 2019.