Will the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Next week, Sega’s blue blur will finally speed into theaters when Sonic the Hedgehog arrives on February 14th. While fans were dreading the film after the release of the first trailer, Paramount has built-up a fair amount of good will since. After delaying the movie and giving the character a much-needed redesign, Paramount seems to have earned some trust back from the fans. Should the movie perform well enough, it could open up the door for a Sonic sequel and, if a current rumor floating around proves correct, Paramount might be preparing for just that! Apparently, the movie will contain not one, but two post-credit scenes.

Now, readers should take the rumor with a grain of salt, as no official confirmation has been made at this time. That said, it doesn’t seem all that far out of the realm of possibility. After all, Jim Carrey has stated his interest in returning in a potential sequel, and fans would love to see characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy appear on the big screen alongside Sonic. A post-credit scene would be the perfect place to introduce some of the character’s ancillary cast before a full-fledged sequel!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While post-credit scenes existed long before Marvel Studios came along, the company popularized the move in a big way, so much so that certain filmgoers have actually started to expect them. A post-credit sequence could be a good way for Paramount to build word-of-mouth about the film!

I can confirm that the Sonic Movie has 2 Post Credits scenes.

One Mid-Credits and another 1 or 2 minutes after the mid-credits one.#SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/g1k3iD4im0 — Azul 35 (@o_Azul35) February 4, 2020

Starring Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog sees the titular character stranded on Earth, as Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik attempts to steal Sonic’s powers. On Earth, Sonic befriends Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), a former SFPD officer who helps Sonic in his struggles with the mad inventor. It remains to be seen if Sonic will find his way home by the film’s end, but if he does, seeing an old friend or two would make for a great way to get fans excited for another Sonic film!

What would you want to see in a Sonic post-credit scene? Which Sonic character would you want to show up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!