New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Revealed

Today, Paramount and Sega revealed a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog movie poster featuring the newly designed blue hedgehog, a backdrop of a city, and some headphones draped around the neck of the Mr. Needlemouse. In terms of salient new details, the poster doesn’t divulge any, which is normal. After all, it’s simply a piece of marketing material that looks like it was released for Comic Con Experience in Brazil, which is the largest pop culture festival in the world. Of course, this explains why the poster is written in Portuguese, the official language of the South American country.

Again, the poster doesn’t divulge anything noteworthy other than that for whatever reason street lights are really high up in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. Anyway, below you can check out the poster for yourself, courtesy of Tails’ Channel.

While the poster is light on pertinent information, it does seem to be a big hit with fans, many of which are pointing out that they prefer it over the American poster. In other words, it’s an effective poster.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to premiere on February 14, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our past and and all of our recent coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new poster and of Sonic’s new design? Will you be seeing the movie when it releases next year?