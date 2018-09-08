Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Release Date Moved Up

The upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie will now arrive on November 8, 2019, a whole week earlier than its previous release date, November 15, 2019.

Paramount Pictures didn’t divulge a reason for the release date shift, but it comes apart of the studio shuffling around a couple of its upcoming releases, such as Terminator 6, which was also moved up a week from November 22, 2019 to November 15.

In other words, it appears Paramount bounced Sonic up a week in order to avoid it releasing during the same weekend as Terminator 6. After all, you don’t want your movies, especially if both nostalgia fueled returns for older series, competing with each other.

It’s also quite possible that Tim Miller’s — the director of Deadpool — involvement in both projects played a role in the change. Miller is notably serving as director of Terminator 6 and as an executive producer of the Sonic The Hedgehog movie.

For those that don’t know: the Sonic The Hedgehog movie is being directed by Jeff Fowler, who is a first-time feature director. The cast features Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and James Marsden as the main human lead. Further, Jim Carrey will star as the movie’s antagonist, Dr. Robotnik, which will be realized completely with practical performance.

The movie will notably stay true to the classic Sonic narrative formula, featuring Sonic and friends on a journey to stop Dr. Robotnik from executing on his plans of world domination.

Video game movies have a long, painful history of being bad, often very bad. It’s rare a movie adaptation of a video game property is a critical success, let alone a commercial one. However, Sonic surely does feature the brand-power to overcome this, but it will need to be backed up with quality. And if you’re a Sonic fan, you know quality and Sonic don’t always go together. Life as a Sonic fan is a rollercoaster, fingers crossed this will be a high and not a low.

Sonic The Hedgehog will release on November 8, 2019. As always hit the comments section, and let us know what you think. Will this movie be a bust or a breakthrough? Do you plan on seeing it?

Source: MovieWeb