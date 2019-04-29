Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Leak Reveals First Look At Dr. Robotnik

Today, our first look at Jim Carrey’s Dr. Eggman in the upcoming animated live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie was revealed, courtesy of a new leak from SEGAbits. The first-ever glimpse of the character features Robotnik’s iconic goggles and mustache, but rather than sporting a bald look, Carrey has a full set of stylish hair. In addition to our first look at the character, the image also reveals our first look at the the villain’s ship.

The leak also mentions that the film’s first trailer will drop tomorrow, which will undoubtedly provide our first official look at Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, and more. Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t divulge when exactly the trailer will drop, so make sure to keep checking in tomorrow with us to make sure you don’t miss when it goes live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

In follow-up tweets, SEGAbits points out that the leaked image lines-up with previous information we knew about the character. For one, Carrey previously posted on Instagram sporting the same haircut, noting it was for his upcoming role in the movie. And two, a set photo that also previously leaked showed a ship that matches up with the one in the image.

Here is Jim’s haircut he posted on Instagram, citing it was for the role of Robotnik. This cut matches the rumored trailer image. pic.twitter.com/LmFDZFsvT7 — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

Also here’s a set pic from a while back that matches the vehicle he is in. pic.twitter.com/6DSeUHB8vZ — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

Of course, like any leak, this should all be taken with a grain of salt or two. Even if the image lines-up with previous information and leaks, it’s still unverified and unofficial information.

Sonic the Hedgehog is expected to release later this year on November 8, and if the above tweet is accurate, its first-ever trailer will drop tomorrow. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of Dr. Robotnik’s new look or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!