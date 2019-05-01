‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie First Trailer Revealed

As expected, the first-ever trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was revealed on Tuesday after weeks of leaks that revealed what the blue hedgehog looks like in the live-action animated film. Unlike the leaked images though, the new trailer shows Sonic in high-speed action, and while his design surely will remain divisive, he does look better in-action than he does in still images.

While the new trailer provides our first look at the movie and our first proper look at Sonic in it, it also includes the movie’s antagonist Dr. Robotnik, who’s being played by Jim Carrey.

As you may know, the upcoming film was announced last year as an America-Japanese joint venture between Paramount Animation, Original Film, Sega, Marza Animation Planet, and Blur Studios. It’s being directed by Jeff Fowler — who will earn his directional debut with the movie’s release — and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, from a story by Van Robichaux and Evan Susser.

As for the stars of the movie, in addition to Jim Carrey, there’s Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a sheriff that befriends Sonic in an attempt to halt Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. Additionally, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally have all been confirmed to be a part of the cast as well.

As for details on the movie itself, they are currently pretty scarce. What we do know is that the plot revolves around small-town sheriff Tom Wachowski and his journey to San Francisco to helped the anthropomorphic blue hedgehog with Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog, with a budget of $90 million, is poised to release in theaters across the United States on November 8. There’s been no word of when it will premiere in other territories.

