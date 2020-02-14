Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Ring in The New Year Celebrating The First Game
Sonic the Hedgehog fans are out in force to celebrate the New Year. Hidden Palace actually managed to get a working prototype of the first game working. Once that discovery started making the rounds, it was on. Fans began celebrating all different corners of the blue blur’s legacy. Sonic has been around long enough that there are so many interpretations of his adventures. It’s fun to look back at where he began and marvel at the place the franchise is now. Sega has stopped selling consoles, and become a software developer. Meanwhile, Sonic is a household name again after his big movie success earlier this year. (In case you forgot, that was one of the few movies to make it out to theaters before the coronavirus pandemic really grabbed hold of the United States.) As a result, Sonic 2 is coming and fans are excited to see what’s next.
Boom Sonic The Hedgehog appreciation post pic.twitter.com/hAyTuyGpKT— 💕 Fictional Characters 💕 (@simpforthem) December 31, 2020
Series star James Marsden commented on his status going into the sequel. He told Variety that it’s going down.
“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, Marsden explained. “As many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”
What’s your favorite version of Sonic? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
Keeping it OG
Name: Credits
Game: Sonic the Hedgehog (Genesis)
Release Date: June 23, 1991
Composer: Masato Nakamura
See you all in 2021! pic.twitter.com/K4ghwd5J2e— Daily Classic VGM (@DailyClassicVGM) January 1, 2021
Worth your time
This account tweets out the script of the OFFICIAL release of Sonic The Hedgehog (2006), not the 2019 fandub.
If you want quotes from that, follow @/rtfsonicbot.
With that out of the way, enjoy the (very long) show. pic.twitter.com/FOdKNJG1VO— The Entire Sonic '06 Script (Sonic Episode) (@SonicScriptOof) December 31, 2020
Come on, he's not a monster!
The Official Monster of the Day is E-123 Omega from the Sonic the Hedgehog series pic.twitter.com/PwSM2TezFv— Monster of the Day (@MonsterPerDay) January 1, 2021
Deep cut
My model update of the traitor of the Freedom Fighters, Fiona Fox from the Sonic The Hedgehog comics is now complete! :D#SourceFilmmaker #SonicTheHedgehog— J.C. Thornton (@lIJCThorntonll) December 31, 2020
#animation #cartoon #sonicfanart #videogames #SEGA #3DModel #Archie pic.twitter.com/ICxP9Fz45L
What a good piece
sonic the hedgehog pic.twitter.com/aJh0CNMtqo— 🐠🌸❄️Pammy❄️🌸🐠 (@pamhuhn) January 1, 2021
Fun review
Finally watched Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) with the family and I really enjoyed it! Turned out a lot better than I expected.
Jim Carrey was incredible as Robotnik and Ben Schwartz did a fantastic job as the voice of Sonic. The mid credits scene has me hyped for the sequel! pic.twitter.com/FgCU0elr0A— Laz (@CommodoreLaz) January 1, 2021
Can confirm!
Sonic the Hedgehog is trending on Twitter for me— The Mysterious Ellipsis-Ultima (@EllipsisUltima) January 1, 2021
Absolutely wild
sonic the hedgehog chaos crush was a promotional game for sonic 06 the gameplay is similar to that of classic arcade games such as Arkanoid or Breakout. Its still playable pic.twitter.com/YrKlVzlHLa— Obscure Sonic Media (@LostHedgie) December 31, 2020