Conan O’Brien Trolls Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Outraged By Original Design

Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures re-revealed its 2020-bound Sonic the Hedgehog movie featuring a redesign of the blue hedgehog himself. For those that don’t know: a couple months ago Paramount Pictures revealed its new Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and it was met with considerable backlash. Actually, considerable backlash is an understatement. The trailer broke the Internet, in a bad way. Why? People hated the design of Sonic, which, well took some creative liberties with the character’s iconic design. The Internet — more specifically Sonic fans — were so upset and made so much noise about it that Paramount Pictures had no choice but to walk it back and announce they were going back to the drawing board. However, to do this, and to make a redesign, it had to delay the movie out of 2019 to early 2020.

That all said, you know the whole fiasco made some noise when mainstream news and late night shows picked it up. And they did. And they did again when the new trailer dropped, featuring a newly designed Sonic that fans are loving. In fact, Paramount and Sega are so proud of the new design that they are taking it around the country to show it off (not really). The first stop: the CONAN show.

As you can see and as you would expect, Conan used the opportunity to troll fans a bit, and not just with his slightly tweaked version of Sonic, but throwing a jab or two at the “trolls” who went on a crusade to get the redesign in the first place. That said, not every fan found it funny.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to premiere on February 14, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, click here.