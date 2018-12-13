‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Second Movie Poster Appears Online

When the first movie poster for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted yesterday, it got a good deal of attention- though not all of it was positive. A few fans have sounded off on Sonic’s oddball design; and even the producer of his classic Genesis games wasn’t too fond of how he’s represented here.

Now there appears to be a second movie poster making the rounds on social media. And while it isn’t as dark and secretive as the first one was, fans are still buzzing about a couple of things included in it. Namely, Sonic’s human-like legs.

Twitter user Wario64, who’s usually known for breaking news on the site, posted the image, which can be see below. It was spotted by a fellow user at a movie theater. Though it still has yet to be confirmed by Paramount, it does resemble the real deal.

In one way, it does capture the essence of Sonic with the light blue trail strewn across the city and the Golden Gate Bridge. And the movie does take place in San Francisco.

But on the other hand…those legs. And we also seem to have a better idea of what shoes Sonic will be wearing in the film, complete with…laces.

Again, it’s not fully confirmed as Paramount’s work just yet. But the movie logo is accurate; and this stays true to the nature to the character’s reinvention for the big screen. Plus it sure does look like it’s in a theater.

Fans have been talking about the poster since it went up, and a lot of these responses are pretty hilarious. Check out some of the best below.

We’ll let you know if the studio provides confirmation. In the meantime…hey, Sonic, are you keeping up with leg day? Sure looks like it.

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.