Sonic Origins Reveals New Animated Cutscene

✖

There are just a few short weeks to go until the release of Sonic Origins, an upcoming collection that features the earliest Sonic the Hedgehog games. While players can enjoy the games as they originally released, there will also be a new anniversary mode, which will include several updates. One of these updates is animated cutscenes, which will flesh out the original stories. Famitsu previewed one of these cutscenes, which seems to take place prior to the events in the first Sonic the Hedgehog game on Sega Genesis. It's a neat little segment showing the blue blur's first encounter with Dr. Robotnik's machines!

The clip from Famitsu was hosted on Twitter by @TailsChannel, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

New: An animated cutscene from #SonicOrigins was previewed by @famitsu just moments ago. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/UjRl7RQgYc — Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 3, 2022

In a recent interview with Game Informer (issue #346), Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka stated that the purpose of these sequences is so players can experience the games "as one epic story mode." Players can look forward to never-before-seen moments, such as the first meeting between Sonic and Tails prior to the start of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the initial encounter between Knuckles and Robotnik, before Sonic 3 & Knuckles. It definitely seems like a neat incentive for players that have revisited these games numerous times in the past.

For fans introduced to Sonic through the recent movies, Sonic Origins is looking like the perfect way to see why the character has proven so enduring. The four games included in Sonic Origins first debuted on Sega Genesis and Sega CD between 1991 and 1994. Despite releasing decades ago, those older games hold up remarkably well, and it will be interesting to see if the new features in anniversary mode make them even better. The new cutscene above certainly seems to bode well!

Sonic Origins is set to release June 23rd on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Origins? What do you think of this new cutscene? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!